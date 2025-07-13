Twins recognize girls baseball team heading to nationals

The Brief The Twins are celebrating a local girls' baseball team that plans to compete on the biggest stage later this month. The athletes were sent off in a ceremony before Sunday’s game at Target Field. The Twins are the first MLB team to field a girls' team of this nature.



On Sunday, before the Minnesota Twins took on the Pittsburgh Pirates, fans who were early to the ballpark got to share in a special moment.

The Twins recognized a group of young athletes who are representing Minnesota in an upcoming girls' baseball tournament.

"Giving this opportunity to all of these girls to bring them together is amazing," Twins girls 14U team captain Kyleigh Salden said.

In only a couple of weeks, the girls will compete at the Baseball For All (BFA) Nationals tournament. BFA is the largest girls baseball tournament in the world.

On July 13, the girls were able to meet former All-American Girls Professional Baseball League player Dolly Ozburn, who threw out the first pitch to Salden.

"Things are looking up for the girls and I couldn’t be happier about that, I always had to play with the boys," Ozburn said.

Twins at the forefront

The backstory:

The Twins are the first Major League Baseball team to field a girls' team for a tournament like BFA nationals.

"The Twins have a strong voice in that, and I hope that everybody knows that girls and women belong in baseball," Twins Manager, Youth Engagement and team coach Chelsey Falzone finished.