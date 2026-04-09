Twins host high school baseball games at Target Field, giving players big-league experience

The Brief Minnesota high school baseball players played at Target Field on Wednesday night. The Twins hosted multiple high school matchups, giving students a big-league experience. For some, it was their first time on a major league field, while others returned to a familiar stage.



Some Minnesota high school baseball players got a once-in-a-lifetime chance to play where the pros do.

High schoolers take the field at Target Field

What we know:

The Minnesota Twins hosted high school baseball games at Target Field on Thursday night, allowing student athletes to experience the thrill of playing on a major league field. For many, it was their first time stepping onto such a big stage, while others had been there before.

Isaiah Williams, a senior left fielder from Lourdes High School, shared what it meant to him, saying, "I never thought in my life I would ever play on something like this." Williams got the full big-league treatment, from hearing his name called to walking out of the dugout under the lights.

Dave Jenson, head coach of Lourdes Varsity Baseball, explained how his team got the opportunity. "We applied through the Minnesota Twins Organization, and they selected us this year," said Jenson.

The Twins started this program four years ago with just one game, but now there are multiple matchups each season. The goal is to give high school players a unique experience and help them fundraise for their programs.

"We're like, how we can we come up with a program where kids can fundraise for their program while also playing baseball at Target Field? And that's is what this was born," said Luis Breazeale Manager of Group Sales for the Twins.

Players reflect on a special night

What they're saying:

For Pine Island, the experience was especially meaningful. The team won a Class AA championship at Target Field last year, but players said this night felt different. "This is where the Twins play, and I’ve been watching them since I was little. So just to know that I’m playing on the same field as them it's just a good feeling," said Nick Thein, a senior left fielder for Pine Island.

Alex Knox, a senior third baseman for Pine Island, added, "Always dreamed of it, never thought it would become a reality."

Matt Wallner, a Forest Lake graduate and right fielder for the Minnesota Twins, also reflected on his own high school experience at Target Field.

"I did a high school workout at Target Field, so that was very fun, kind of maybe the top 20-50 players in the state or something, kind of a workout. So you gotta hit BP, and kind of run around on the field. So that was awesome and something I definitely cherished at the time," said Wallner.

Pine Island won the game 6 to 1, but for every player on the field, the experience was about more than the final score.

The night was filled with excitement, pride and a sense of accomplishment for the young athletes. Many left the field dreaming of what might come next, knowing they had played where their heroes do.