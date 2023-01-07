Twin Cities woman killed in snowmobile accident in Northern Minnesota

A 55-year-old woman from the Twin Cities died in a snowmobile accident north of Hibbing, Minnesota Saturday afternoon.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the 55-year-old woman hit a tree after losing control of the snowmobile going around a turn.

The accident happened around 1:15 p.m. on the Bearskin Snowmobile Trail in Morcom Township, which is about 30 miles north of Hibbing.

The incident remains under investigation.