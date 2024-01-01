Meet the first babies born in 2024 in the Twin Cities metro

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Doa Her and Thao Xiong and their new baby

New Year's Day was extra special for several families in the Twin Cities, as they got to welcome Minnesota's first babies of the year.

Just 20 minutes after midnight, Doa Her and Thao Xiong welcomed a 7-pound, 6-ounce baby boy at North Memorial Health in Maple Grove.

M Health Fairview also celebrated two babies born at their facilities in Burnsville and at St. John's Hospital in Maplewood. At 1:08 a.m., parents Alli and David gave birth to baby Sabine, who was born 5.5 weeks early. Hospital officials say she is doing well and is currently being cared for in the NICU.

In Maplewood, parents Nicholas and Miranda Hirsch welcomed their first baby, Isabella, just after 1:30 a.m.