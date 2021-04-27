Twin Cities activists say more work required after Chauvin trial verdict

A group of local activists say even though the Derek Chauvin trial is over, there’s still a lot of work to be done in the community moving forward.

"We all wept and breathed a sigh of relief once the verdict was announced," said community activist Nekima Levy Armstrong.

Armstrong joined three other social justice activists Tuesday evening describing in detail how they felt when a guilty verdict was announced.

"I just started to cry," said Mary Moriarty, former Hennepin County Chief Public Defender. "I put my head on the table and started crying. I was so emotional about it and so relieved."

The virtual panel hosted by the Legal Rights Center gave residents insight into what the verdict means and the factors that could play during sentencing.

Activists also shared with residents on the call changes they hope to see across police departments statewide.

Advertisement

"It has to start with recognition that the system itself is unjust," said Andrew Gordon, deputy director of the Legal Rights Center. "I think that recognition is going to be incredibly important to us moving to the type of just system we hope to achieve."

"There’s this big gap into what is happening and why is there a lack of accountability?" Moriarty added. "The accountability piece is huge and I know the Department of Justice is looking into that."

Activists also said they hope to see residency requirements implemented in police departments statewide where officers are living in the communities they are serving.

"We have to continue to push for change in our hiring practices for who is even qualified to become an officer," said Armstrong.