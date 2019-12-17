Trooper dragged by car during early morning pursuit in Ramsey County

A 27-year-old Bemidji, Minnesota woman was arrested early Tuesday morning after fleeing police and dragging a state trooper before eventually being taken into custody.

A Minnesota State Patrol spokesperson says the suspect was driving near Hamline Avenue and University Ave in St. Paul around 1:45 a.m. when a trooper attempted a traffic stop because the suspect was driving a car without license plates.

During the stop the suspect was asked to exit the vehicle. When she refused the trooper attempted to remove her. That is when the suspect accelerated her car and dragged the trooper about 10 feet before the trooper was able to let go of the vehicle.

The trooper was not seriously injured.

Troopers pursed the suspect through St. Paul and onto Highway 36. As the suspect approached Highway 61 troopers turned off their sirens and lights and allowed the State Patrol helicopter to take over the chase.

The suspect was eventually boxed-in near 50th Street and Highway 36 and taken into custody.

It is believed the suspect was under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident. They have been booked into the Ramsey County Jail for suspicion of fleeing police in a motor vehicle, second-degree driving while impaired, fourth-degree assault, and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.