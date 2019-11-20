Timberwolves unveil new, icy blue City Edition uniforms

article

Paying homage to all that makes the Twin Cities vibrant and diverse, Wednesday morning the Minnesota Timberwolves unveiled the 2019-202 bi-colored Nike City Edition uniforms.

The Wolves will don the “icy blue” for five games during the season that will feature well-known local entertainers and chefs such as the Handsome Hog’s Justin Sutherland.

“The two cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul are full of diverse people, neighborhoods, and communities that make up the DNA of the Twin Cities,” said Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson said in a statement. “The MSP City Edition uniform celebrates them, what they do to make our Cities thrive, and why the Timberwolves are proud to call the Twin Cities our home.”

The Wolves will debut the City Edition uniforms when they play the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 13. They will also wear them for their Jan. 24, Feb. 21, March 6 and April 15 games.