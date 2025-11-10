Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Nov. 14–16)

Get ready for a weekend packed with art, film, history, some holiday fun, across Minnesota. From the vibrant Art Attack at the Northrup King Building to the Romanian Film Festival, the kickoff of the Dayton's Holiday Market, and thrilling Timberwolves games, there's something for everyone to explore and enjoy.

Dayton's Holiday Market

Runs Thursday, Nov. 13 through

Dayton's building, 700 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

Free admission

Step into a winter wonderland with over 100 local makers, nostalgic food and beverages, and a special celebration of Santa Bear’s 40th birthday. Don't miss the chance to snag exclusive Santa Bear collectibles and enjoy festive flavors from local favorites.

Art Attack! at the Northrup King Building

Nov. 14, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Nov. 15, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Nov. 16, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Northrup King Building, Minneapolis

More details

Immerse yourself in a creative wonderland with four floors of art, live demos, and interactive experiences. Meet local artists, find unique gifts, and savor delicious bites from food trucks as you explore this iconic arts complex.

Romanian Film Festival

Saturday, Nov. 15 and Sunday, Nov. 16

Landmark Center, St. Paul

Free admission; Reserve seats on EventBrite

Experience a cinematic journey through Romania’s rich storytelling tradition at this free festival. Featuring award-winning films and compelling narratives, it's a must-see for film aficionados and culture enthusiasts alike.

Capitol Civil War Tour

Delve into Minnesota’s Civil War history with a guided tour of the State Capitol. View battle flags, art, and memorials while learning about the pivotal roles Minnesotans played in the war.

Minnesota Timberwolves home stand

Friday, Nov. 14 and Saturday, Nov. 15, both games at 7 p.m.

Target Center, Minneapolis

Ticket prices vary

Catch the excitement of NBA action as the Timberwolves take on the Kings in the NBA Cup tournament at home on Friday. Then on Saturday, the Wolves will host the Nuggets for the second half of a home back-to-back.