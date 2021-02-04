The top 10 most in demand jobs in Minnesota

While the COVID-19 pandemic has caused uncertainties in some industries, there are many employers in Minnesota looking to fill open job positions.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development recently updated its top 30 most in demand jobs statewide. Four of the top ten jobs, such as personal care aide or registered nurse, were in the health care industry.

Top 10 most in demand jobs in Minnesota

Registered Nurse Home Health and Personal Care Aides Retail Salespersons Stock Clerks and Order Fillers First-Line Supervisors of Retail Sales Workers Nursing Assistants Heavy and Tractor-Trailer Truck Driver Laborers and Freight, Stock, and Material Movers, Hand Customer Service Representatives Licensed Practical and Licensed Vocational Nurses

Other jobs in demand included janitors, software developers, pharmacy technicians, secretaries, teaching assistants, auto mechanics and more.

For the full list, click here.

CareerForce not only posts jobs, but offers services to help Minnesotans, such as assistance updating a resume and improving interview skills.