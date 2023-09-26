The importance of genetic testing for cancer risk

One in three Americans will hear the words no one ever wants to: they have cancer.

Countless studies have shown a heightened risk associated with family history. Yet, doctors say people are still hesitant to do genetic testing.

For Amy Gallagher, it's a day she'll never forget. Six years ago, on her daughter's third birthday, she received the news that she was at high risk of developing breast or ovarian cancer.

Click above to hear her full story.