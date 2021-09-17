'That was a heck of a ride': Inspiration4 crew successfully returns back to Earth

The first private, all-civilian crew to go into orbit is back home on Earth.

Just a few minutes after 7 p.m. EST on Saturday, the Inspiration4 crew splashed down into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida.

In a tweet, Inspiration4 Commander Jared Isaacman said, "That was a heck of a ride for us, and we're just getting started."

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted a simple "congratulations" to the crew.

During SpaceX's broadcast of the Inspiration4 crew's return to Earth, it was announced that $157 million had been raised for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a nonprofit organization dedicated to treating and finding a cure for pediatric cancers, illnesses and diseases.

On the crew's last morning waking up in space, Inspiration4 tweeted that the crew woke up to "Beautiful Day" by U2. Before the crew went to sleep last night, they reportedly had an opportunity to chat about their journey with lead singer Bono.

The Dragon capsule was launched into orbit Wednesday night atop a Falcon 9 rocket with two contest winners, a health care worker and their rich sponsor, the most ambitious leap yet in space tourism.

It was the first time a spacecraft circled Earth with an all-amateur crew and no professional astronauts.

Joining 38-year-old billionaire Jared Isaacman on the trip was Hayley Arceneaux, 29, a childhood bone cancer survivor who works as a physician assistant where she was treated — St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

Isaacman pledged $100 million out of his own pocket to the hospital and sought millions more in donations.

Arceneaux became the youngest American in space and the first person in space with a prosthesis, a titanium rod in her left leg.

Also along for the ride: sweepstakes winners Chris Sembroski, 42, a data engineer in Everett, Washington, and Sian Proctor, 51, a community college educator in Tempe, Arizona.

Unlike NASA missions, the public has not been able to listen in or watch events surrounding Inspiration4 unfold in real-time.