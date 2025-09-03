Teen flees police, crashes car into yard during chase: Waite Park PD

The Brief A 17-year-old from St Cloud was arrested following a brief chase with police after he allegedly fled a traffic stop, then crashed the vehicle into a yard. He currently faces charges of felony aggravated assault, second-degree assault and fleeing a police officer. Two others were also charged with fleeing a police officer, and released after being cited.



A 17-year-old is facing several charges after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop, then crashing a car into a yard a short time later.

Waite Park police chase

What we know:

The Waite Park Police Department says that around 6:54 p.m. on Sept. 2, officers attempted to make a traffic stop near 3rd Street North, when the vehicle began to flee.

According to police, a pursuit was called off when they lost sight of the vehicle, but 30 seconds later the Stearns County Dispatch received calls saying that it had crashed in a yard near the area.

Multiple 911 calls informed police that the suspects had fled following the crash, while police from Sartell used a drone to assist in their search.

Dig deeper:

A short time later, police say the driver, a 17-year-old from St Cloud, was arrested. He currently faces charges of felony aggravated assault, second-degree assault and fleeing a police officer.

Two others, ages 18 and 19, both from St. Cloud, were also charged with fleeing a police officer, but were released after being cited.

What we don't know:

Police have not provided any indication as to why the driver of the vehicle initially fled.