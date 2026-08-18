Mankato man arrested in hotel with teen pleads guilty to child porn charges

The Brief A Mankato man has pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography after coercing a teenage girl into making sexually explicit videos. Authorities arrested Alex James Wall, 39, in a Mankato hotel room with a 15-year-old girl on March 6, 2025. Wall faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 years in prison.



A Mankato man has admitted to receiving child pornography after investigators say he forced a teenage girl into making explicit videos for nearly two years.

Mankato hotel child porn charges

What we know:

Alex James Wall, 39, has pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography, according to an announcement from United States Attorney Daniel N. Rosen.

Dig deeper:

According to court documents, on the morning of March 6, 2025, police arrested Wall in a hotel room in Mankato, where they found a nude 15-year-old girl in bed with him.

During an investigation, police found 57 videos depicting sexual acts on the victim’s phone, with some videos referencing editing the footage.

The victim told police she and Wall had been smoking meth and having sex before they arrived at the hotel, documents outline.

Authorities believe multiple incidents occurred between April 14, 2023, and the time of his arrest.

What they're saying:

"Alex Wall, a registered sex offender, again sexually abused and exploited a child and recorded that abuse for his own purposes. Any child sexual abuse is abhorrent, but offenses committed by repeat offenders are particularly deserving of the significant consequences for these crimes under federal law," said FBI Minneapolis Field Office Special Agent Christopher D. Dotson in a statement accompanying the announcement.

Big picture view:

Authorities say the case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide Department of Justice initiative that started in May 2006 to fight child sexual exploitation and abuse.