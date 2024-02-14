Teen dies in crash involving grain hauler in northwest Minnesota

A teenager is dead in northwest Minnesota following a fatal crash with a grain hauler semi-truck.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 12, a 2024 Kenworth Grainhauler was traveling eastbound on Highway 200, when a 2007 Chevy Impala traveling westbound driven by Cody Marin Prestergord, 17, collided with it. Following the crash, the semi caught on fire.

Jerry Alfred Wang, 76, of Winger, was the driver of the grain hauler, and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.