Teen arrested for allegedly bringing BB gun to Prior Lake High School

A 16-year-old was arrested Monday for bringing a BB gun to Prior Lake High School in Savage, Minnesota.

The Savage Police Department said it received a report around 9:14 a.m. of a potential weapons violation at the school.

After an investigation, officers arrested a 16-year-old boy on 14400 block of Highway 13 in Savage. He has been charged with a felony for possessing a dangerous weapon on school property, a misdemeanor for possessing a replica of a firearm on school property and a gross misdemeanor for carrying a BB gun in public.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Savage Police Department at 952-882-2606 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at crimestoppersmn.org.