Nearly dozen people stuck on ride for 2 hours at Universal Studios Hollywood

Crews rescued nearly a dozen people after they were stuck on a ride in Universal Studios Hollywood.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, a power outage at about 3:45 p.m. caused the Transformers ride to stop, leaving the guests stuck on the ride.

Visitors enter "Transformers: The Ride-3D" at the Universal Studios Hollywood theme park in Hollywood, California, U.S., on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2013.

The riders were stuck until about 6 p.m. before crews freed them to safety, the City News Service reports.

Southern California Edison, the electricity supply company in the area, told FOX 11 over the phone a little before 6:15 p.m. that there is no power outage on the company's end.

It is unknown what caused the power outage in the first place.

