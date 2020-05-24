Storms to move through southern Minnesota Sunday

article

Unsettled weather is sticking around as we work through the holiday weekend. The first round of Sunday’s storms move through southern Minnesota this morning, and continue to track into western Wisconsin.

It won’t be a total washout of a day, but isolated storms remain in the forecast for the afternoon. The Severe weather threat for today’s storms remains primarily in southern Minnesota with the threat for hail, and strong winds. A marginal risk for severe weather extends into the Twin Cities.

Temperatures Sunday will warm into the mid to upper 70s with high humidity throughout the day.

Storm chances continue into Monday, but at this time the threat for severe weather is low.

