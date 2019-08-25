State lawmakers want to ban for-profit ICE centers in Minnesota

article

A new bill proposed by Democratic lawmakers in Minnesota would ban ICE from using for-profit detention centers in the state.

The push comes after a report that a private prison in Appleton, Minnesota was looking to turn its facility into an ICE center. The law follows in the footsteps of another bill proposed this year that would ban private prisons in Minnesota.

"Profiting from the detention of immigrant families is immoral, wrong, and has no place in the State of Minnesota,” wrote Rep. Michael Howard, one of the bill's sponsors, in a statement.

Lawmakers hope to pass the proposal during the 2020 legislative session.

The legislation comes following a failed bid by Sherburne County to house more immigration detainees at its jail. Officials say ICE withdrew its request for proposals.

This story includes information from the Associated Press.