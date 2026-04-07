St. Paul spring street sweeping begins April 13 for residential streets

The Brief St. Paul will begin spring street and alley sweeping on Monday, April 13. Crews will cover more than 530 miles of streets and 330 miles of alleys in about six weeks, weather permitting. Residents must move vehicles and avoid putting debris in the streets to help the process.



St. Paul is gearing up for its annual spring street sweeping, and residents are being asked to help keep roads and waterways clean.

St. Paul spring sweeping

What we know:

St. Paul Public Works says it will sweep about 530 miles of residential streets and more than 330 miles of alleys, covering a total of more than 2,200 alleys across the city beginning on April 13. The operation is expected to take about six weeks, depending on the weather.

The city says crews will coordinate the sweeping schedule to avoid garbage and recycling collection days as much as possible.

Dig deeper:

The city sweeps all residential streets twice a year, in the spring and fall, and main streets at least eight times between April and October.

Street sweeping removes dirt, trash, leaves, and grass clippings from roads and alleys. This helps protect the storm sewer system and prevents debris from polluting streams, lakes, and rivers, the city says.

What they're saying:

"As we transition from a busy winter, crews are preparing to start the city’s annual spring sweep," Sean Kershaw, Director of Saint Paul Public Works, said in a statement. "Sweeping is a critical service that keeps our streets and storm sewers clear of debris and protects our waterways. Please help our staff over the next few weeks by moving your vehicles when signs are posted and do not put any additional debris into the street."

What you can do:

Residents and businesses are being asked to move vehicles and follow posted "No Parking" signs.

Residents should not push leaves, grass, or other debris into the street. Instead, bag and dispose of yard waste properly. Materials can be taken to Ramsey County compost sites.

Garbage and recycling carts should be placed on the boulevard, not in the street, to keep the sweepers’ path clear.

What's next:

Temporary "no parking" signs will be posted at least 24 hours before sweeping. Vehicles parked in these areas can be ticketed and towed.

Overnight "no parking" signs on main streets, including downtown, are in effect year-round to allow safe street maintenance when traffic is lighter.

The city says it will continue to post updates and reminders about street sweeping progress and parking restrictions. Residents are encouraged to watch for signs and plan ahead to avoid tickets and tows.