St. Paul Schools, teachers continue negotiations with Tuesday strike deadline looming

Contract negotiations are ongoing in St. Paul as the second largest school district in Minnesota is nearing a strike deadline Tuesday.

The union representing the educators in St. Paul Public Schools sounded the alarm Monday.

Talks between the American Federation of Teachers and district leaders are now entering their third month. While both sides have reached a compromise on some issues, the union’s demand for an increase in mental health, multilingual and special education funding have not yet been met.

If no deal is reached, more than 3,000 St. Paul Public School teachers could hit the picket lines Tuesday for the first time in more than 70 years. It would force schools to close and impact roughly 37,000 students.

In a statement released Monday, the district said it is battling declining enrollment and cuts in state funding. Still, the superintendent remained hopeful, insisting the district is focused on reaching an agreement with teachers that is fair.

Later Monday, Supertientendent Joe Gothard sent a letter to the president of the St. Paul Federation of Educators requesting an arbitration that would allow school to continue while the arbiter makes their decision.

“This is a way to avoid a strike and keep our students in school,” says Superintendent Gothard. “I don’t believe a strike is good for anyone, especially our students. I also don’t believe a strike is inevitable, and interest arbitration is a way to ensure kids are in school while the negotiation process continues.”

The teachers' union is scheduled to give an update on negotiations at 6 p.m. Monday night.

If a strike takes place, there will be no classes for all K-12 and early childhood or special education students.

However, breakfast and lunch will be served at several schools and community sites throughout the district.

Here are the strike plans released by the school district Monday: