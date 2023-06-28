St. Paul motorcyclist dies in I-35 crash, speed believed to be factor

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Interstate 35 in Little Canada Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-35 at eastbound I-694 in Little Canada.

The Minnesota State Patrol said a motorcyclist, a 26-year-old man from St. Paul, was driving at a high rate of speed when he left the road and crashed into a cement barrier. The motorcyclist was killed in the crash.

Further information about the crash is expected to be released.