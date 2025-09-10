St. Paul mental health hospital will fill desperate need for psychiatric beds

The Brief The Capitol Park Mental Health Hospital is set to open on Sept. 30, adding 144 psychiatric beds in a state with a desperate need. They tore down Bethesda Hospital and rebuilt Capitol Park on the site. Mental health advocates got a tour Wednesday and said it’s well-built to care for patients. Those same advocates have some remaining concerns, including whether the for-profit hospital will treat low income patients with high acuity mental illness.



A new mental health hospital is set to open near the Minnesota Capitol in just a few weeks.

The Capitol Park Mental Health Hospital held its grand opening Wednesday, and it can be a huge boost to the state’s mental health systems.

But there are also concerns the Fairview-Acadia partnership might also become a burden.

Mental health help

Bed boost:

The hospital will have a 144-bed capacity, more than replacing the beds lost from Fairview’s St. Joseph’s and Southdale.

That’s a big deal because right now, the state has only 590 psychiatric beds for adults. Minnesota is 50th in the country for psychiatric beds per capita.

Hospital leaders are ready to start filling theirs on Sept. 30.

"Capitol Park will expand access to evidence-based, high-quality behavioral healthcare for individuals and families across the Twin Cities and beyond," said CEO Rachael Flohrs. "It will be a safe place for those facing some of life's most difficult moments, and a place where recovery, stability, and hope are possible."

From the ground up

Well built:

They tore down Bethesda Hospital and rebuilt Capitol Park on the site. They say it’s uniquely designed to create a safe and calm environment.

But it also has a gym with courts for basketball, volleyball and pickleball.

And mental health advocates told FOX9 it’s well-built to treat patients well. But they’re watching a few details.

What to watch

Significant concern:

The state Department of Health reluctantly approved the hospital in 2022 because of the need for the psychiatric beds, but they cited significant concerns.

The hospital added an ambulance bay to address one of the biggest concerns.

It’s also a for-profit facility, so the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the state’s Psychiatric Society are worried they’ll cherry-pick the wealthiest mental health patients with the lowest acuity.

And the state expects it to operate with lean staffing.

Hospital leaders assured everyone that’s not their plan.

"Our specialized staff trained in psychiatry, mental health, and addiction care, ensure that each patient receives individualized treatment," said Dr. Eduardo Trinidad, Capitol Park Chief Medical Officer. "This hospital is here for everyone, regardless of income or insurance status. We are prepared to serve all who need us."

And after the ribbon cutting and public tour Wednesday, FOX9 talked to some of the mental health advocates who have had concerns throughout the process.

They say the leadership has made good strides, but they’ll believe it when they see it.