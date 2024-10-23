St. Paul fire burns 6 tents at encampment
article
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fire burned six tents at an encampment in St. Paul Wednesday morning.
What we know
The St. Paul Fire Department said the fire happened behind the Bruce Vento Nature Sanctuary around 6:45 a.m.
Fire crews reportedly contained the fire and quickly extinguished it without any disruptions to the nearby railroad tracks.
No injuries were reported.
The St. Paul Fire Department said about 50 people live in the encampment, which is about one acre in size.
Photos of the fire shared by the St. Paul Fire Department can be viewed below:
Image 1 of 4
▼
Encampment fire photo released by the St. Paul Fire Department.
From: Supplied
What we don't know
The potential cause of the fire was not released.