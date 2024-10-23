St. Paul fire burns 6 tents at encampment

article

The Brief Six tents at an encampment in St. Paul were engulfed in a fire Wednesday morning. The St. Paul Fire Department reports that the fire was quickly extinguished and the nearby railroad tracks were not disrupted. No injuries were reported.



A fire burned six tents at an encampment in St. Paul Wednesday morning.

What we know

The St. Paul Fire Department said the fire happened behind the Bruce Vento Nature Sanctuary around 6:45 a.m.

Fire crews reportedly contained the fire and quickly extinguished it without any disruptions to the nearby railroad tracks.

No injuries were reported.

The St. Paul Fire Department said about 50 people live in the encampment, which is about one acre in size.

Photos of the fire shared by the St. Paul Fire Department can be viewed below:

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Encampment fire photo released by the St. Paul Fire Department. From: Supplied

What we don't know

The potential cause of the fire was not released.