St. Helena's Church in Minneapolis hit by lightning for second time in 10 years

The Brief St. Helena's Church in south Minneapolis was hit by lightning early Saturday morning, causing some damage to the building. The church's cross was destroyed by a lightning strike 10 years ago. Some areas of the church are closed off while they wait for repairs.



Lightning does strike in the same spot twice apparently, at least in the case of one south Minneapolis church.

What we know:

Officials with St. Helena’s Church said their building was hit by lightning on Saturday morning, and it caused damage. Charles Casserly, who does social media for the church’s fall festival Autumn Daze, said it’s the second time in 10 years the building has been hit by lightning.

It happened back in 2015 too.

What they're saying:

The church, located 43rd Street and 33rd Avenue South, was hit by lightning early Saturday morning. The church’s pastor said he heard the noise from the lightning strike around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Officials with the church say some areas of the building are closed as they await repairs.

2015 lightning strike

The backstory:

Officials say the 2015 lightning strike destroyed the limestone cross that sat atop the church for 75 years. The force was so intense, the 3-foot-high, several-hundred-pound cross came crashing down, taking out beautiful rooftop tile, granite steps and a nearby walking path as it fell to the ground.