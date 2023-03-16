St. Cloud woman pleads guilty to running major drug distribution enterprise from Mexico

A St. Cloud woman plead guilty in federal court for her role in coordinating drug shipments from Mexico into the U.S., according to the Department of Justice.

Macalla Lee Knott, 30, pleaded guilty in North Dakota federal court on Monday to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, money laundering conspiracy and continuing criminal enterprise.

Federal prosecutors said Knott had been living in Mexico since March 2020 and directed shipments of methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl from the Sinaloa Cartel to various distributors across the upper Midwest.

Knott would arrange payments to supply sources in Mexico and also admitted to supervising, managing and leading more than five people in the drug distribution enterprise, according to the DOJ.

The investigation into the drug ring has led to the seizure of over 100 pounds of methamphetamine, nine pounds of fentanyl powder and 120,000 fentanyl pills.

At least 18 people have been charged in connection to the case. Two women from Minnesota were sentenced, including a 29-year-old from Moorhead who received a 100-month prison sentence and a 28-year-old from St. Cloud who was sentenced to 108 months.

Knott is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 7.