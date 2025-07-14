St. Cloud man intentionally crashes car into home after restraining order issued

The Brief A 25-year-old St. Cloud man was arrested Sunday night after crashing his car into a home. An adult female and juvenile female were home at the time, neither was injured. The man has a domestic abuse no contact order against him at the residence.



The St. Cloud Police Department says a 25-year-old man is in custody after he drove his car intentionally into a home Sunday night where there is an active no contact order against him.

Car plows into home

What we know:

St. Cloud police say they responded at about 8:16 p.m. Sunday to the 1500 block of 7th Avenue South on a report that a vehicle had hit a residence. When officers arrived, they learned a man identified as Jevonte Lamar Green had intentionally driven his vehicle into the home.

Authorities say an adult female and juvenile female were inside the residence at the time. Neither were injured in the incident. Authorities say an investigation revealed there is an active domestic abuse no contact order in place against Green from having contact with either family inside the home, and being at the home.

The backstory:

Court records show Green was charged with possession of a dangerous weapon, assault, and domestic assault for an attack on June 18.

Green was accused of strangling the victim and firing a warning shot inside the home after the victim confronted him about cheating. That same day, Green's wife filed for divorce.

Last week, Green demanded a speedy trial in the case, which was scheduled to begin next month. Green is now accused of violating the conditions of his release in the June arrest.

Suspect in custody, facing charges

What's next:

Authorities say Green was treated at a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He’s now in custody, and charges in the incident are pending.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department at (320) 251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301.