SPPD investigating after man fatally shot early Sunday
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death early Sunday morning.
Police say they responded to the intersection of Sherburne Avenue and Mackubin Street around 2:00 a.m. Sunday on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene they found a man who had been shot multiple times lying in the streets. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing, and no suspects are currently in custody.