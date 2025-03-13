Legal sports betting bill introduced by MN House DFL lawmakers

The Brief Minnesota lawmakers have introduced another bill aimed at legalizing sports gambling. The DFL-sponsored bill hopes to "set a standard for responsible sports betting." This is the latest attempt at legalizing sports betting after the bill failed to move forward last year.



Sports betting has another chance at becoming law in Minnesota, with proponents calling it an "opportunity to set a national standard for responsible sports betting."

The Minnesota House proposal, H.F. 1842, is a companion bill to the Minnesota Senate proposal S.F. 757, which was introduced earlier this year.

Sports betting bill proposal

What they're saying:

Minnesota House legislators believe that with the chamber returning to a 67-67 tie, the bill has a good chance of becoming law as it moves through the committed process.

Rep. Cedrick Frazier (DFL-New Hope) shared a statement saying, "We recognize that sports betting is already happening, often in unregulated markets, and our goal is to bring it into a well-structured legal framework that prioritizes consumer protections and responsible gaming. As the bill moves through the legislative process, lawmakers are committed to continued dialogue with stakeholders to refine and strengthen its provisions. With bipartisan support and a strong focus on consumer protection, advocates hope this legislation will position Minnesota as a leader in responsible sports betting regulation. We have seen the consequences of inadequate regulations in other states, and we are determined to do this right. Our aim is to create a model that other states can look to when implementing their own sports betting laws."

Rep. Liish Kozlowski (DFL-Duluth) also spoke about the safeguards in the bill and the backing tribal nations in a statement saying: "Respecting tribal sovereignty and ensuring a fair, regulated, and competitive market emerges in Minnesota is essential."

Past legal sports betting attempts

Dig deeper:

The senate bill is similar to a proposal that nearly passed last year.

It currently has the support of Minnesota tribal nations, tracks, charities and local sports franchises.

However, the senate bill faced a setback in the Committee on State and Local Government in February, with the committee split 6-6.

The bill is opposed by some religious groups and advocates for gambling addicts.

However, Sen. Matt Klein (DFL-Mendota Heights) previously said he had the right coalition to pass sports betting this year.

His bill, which almost passed in 2024, would’ve created a 22% tax on winnings and spread some of the revenue between tribes, horse tracks, charities, youth sports, and addressed problem gambling.

He says addicted gamblers are already using illegal betting sites, so his bill would rein in bad behavior.

"My bill has significant guardrails," said Sen. Klein. "I could name more than 12 of them. And Sen. Marty would like some more. And we can keep talking about that."

The money is then split between charities, tribes that don’t have gambling operations, horse tracks, sports tourism, and youth sports, with 10% also going to address compulsive gambling.

The other side:

Sen. John Marty (DFL-Roseville) is a mobile sports betting skeptic.

"Gambling and addiction is as powerful as any opioid or other addiction," said Sen. Marty, "In fact, it's the highest suicide rate of any addiction."

But he sees legalization as almost inevitable, so he’s proposing his own safeguards, including a ban on prop bets, and liability for gambling companies.

"None of those things are acceptable to the industry because they won't profit quite as much," Sen. Marty said. "And it's a hugely profitable industry.