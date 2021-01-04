Slack, other communication platforms experience outages on first Monday of 2021

Slack, a widely-used business communication platform, was down for many users on the first Monday of 2021 as many employees in the U.S. returned to work after the holidays.

The company first reported an outage at 10:14 a.m. ET on its website, stating that users "may have trouble loading channels or connecting to Slack."

"Our team is investigating and we'll follow up with more information as soon as we have it. We apologize for any disruption caused," a statement reads.

An 11:20 a.m. update adds that the company has put "all hands are on deck" as it works further investigate the issue.

In this photo illustration a Slack logo is displayed on a smartphone with stock market graphics on the background. (Photo Illustration by Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Downdetector, a website that shares outage information, also reported issues Monday morning with other widely used platforms including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Gmail and Amazon Web Services.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.