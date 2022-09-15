Shooting inside tent on 29th and Nicollet ruled homicide, victim ID’d

A 48-year-old man that was shot and killed in a tent near 29th Street West and Nicollet Avenue in early August has been identified, with his death has been ruled a homicide.

Carlos Rangel, 48, was found unresponsive and suffering from life-threatening injuries inside a tent by Minneapolis police around 10:25 p.m. on Aug. 2.

The shooting prompted safety concerns, and led to the nearby Hennepin Healthcare Whittier facility closing for days to address additional security measures.

No arrests have been made yet, but the investigation remains ongoing.