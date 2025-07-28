Expand / Collapse search
Shakopee police squad car, tanker truck crash on County Road 101

By
Published  July 28, 2025 7:01pm CDT
Road incidents
FOX 9
Shakopee police squad hits semi-truck on County Road 101 (AERIALS)

Authorities say a Shakopee police officer suffered minor injuries after a squad car hit a semi-truck Monday afternoon.

The Brief

    • A Shakopee police squad and a tanker truck crashed Monday afternoon on County Road 101.
    • The State Patrol says the incident happened at about 4:45 p.m. The driver of the squad suffered minor injuries, while the driver of the truck was not injured.
    • Authorities are asking motorists to avoid the area while the State Patrol investigates.

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Shakopee police squad car and a tanker truck crashed on County Road 101 in Shakopee Monday afternoon. 

No serious injuries

What we know:

The Shakopee Police Department says the incident happened at about 4:40 p.m. at County Road 101 and Canterbury Road. The Minnesota State Patrol says a preliminary investigation shows a Shakopee police squad was heading eastbound on County Road 101 and a semi-truck was entering eastbound County Road 101 from Canterbury Road when the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the police squad was hospitalized with minor injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured. Authorities say the police squad had its emergency lights on at the time of the crash.

Sky FOX was over the scene, which showed significant damage to both the squad car and the tanker truck.

Avoid the area

What you can do:

Police are asking the public to avoid the area of County Road 101 between Shenandoah Drive and Valley Park Drive as the Minnesota State Patrol conducts their investigation.

