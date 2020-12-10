'Serving up sweet justice:' Ben & Jerry's releases flavor for Colin Kaepernick

Ben & Jerry's has announced a new flavor in honor of former 49ers Colin Kaepernick, in honor of his activism in pursuit of racial justice.

The company said the "Change the Whirled" flavor will serve up "sweet justice" with its non-dairy ingredients of cookies and caramel. Kapernick is now a vegan.

All of the proceeds will go to Kaepernick's Know Your Rights campaign.

Kaepernick is now known across the globe for his refusal to stand for the national anthem to protest what he described as police brutality and racial injustices. He has not been hired by the NFL since he took a knee in 2016.

His taking a knee sparked protests around the country and drew highly polarized reactions, with some praising him and his stand against racism and others denouncing his actions as un-American.

Advertisement

While many on social media lauded the new flavor, they offered different suggestions for the name of the ice cream.

One person suggested "fudge the police," but then quickly amended it to, why not "defudge the police?"