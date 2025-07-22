Sentencing date set for Sen. Mitchell after burglary trial verdict

The Brief Sen. Nicole Mitchell was found guilty of first-degree burglary and being in possession of burglary tools. Following a trial and verdict, she now faces a sentence of up to six months. Court filings indicate that Mitchell will be sentenced for the charges on Sept. 10, 2025 at 10 a.m.



After a jury found her guilty of charges stemming from a home burglary in 2024, ultimately leading to her resignation from the Minnesota Senate, Nicole Mitchell will be sentenced on Sept. 10, 2025, according to a court filing.

Sen. Mitchell verdict, resignation

What we know:

Mitchell was found guilty of first-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools stemming from breaking into her stepmother's home in Detroit Lakes in 2024.

The verdict followed a week-long trial that included testimony from Nicole Mitchell’s stepmother, responding officers and Nicole Mitchell taking the stand in her own defense.

On Monday, Mitchell's attorney released a statement saying she would resign from office by Aug. 4.

Mitchell was in the middle of her first term in the Minnesota Senate, serving the 47th Senate District, which covers the Woodbury area. She was elected in 2022.

What's next:

Court filings indicate that Mitchell will be sentenced on the charges on Sept. 10, 2025 at 10 a.m.

She faces a minimum six-month sentence for the conviction.