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Senate honors Minnesota soldier Nicole Amor killed in Kuwait drone attack

By
Published  March 26, 2026 4:18pm CDT
Military
FOX 9
Nicole Amor killed: Minnesota Senate lawmakers hold tribute

Nicole Amor killed: Minnesota Senate lawmakers hold tribute

Minnesota Senate lawmakers on Monday held a tribute and moment of silence for Nicole Amor. The White Bear Lake native was one of six U.S. Army Reserve soldiers killed in an attack in Kuwait last week.

The Brief

    • The Senate unanimously passed a resolution to honor Master Sergeant Nicole M. Amor of White Bear Lake, Minnesota.
    • Amor was killed in an unmanned aircraft attack in Kuwait on March 1, 2026, along with five other service members.
    • The resolution, introduced by Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, recognizes Amor’s service.

(FOX 9) - The U.S. Senate has unanimously passed a bipartisan resolution honoring Master Sergeant Nicole M. Amor, a Minnesota native who was killed in a March attack while serving with the Army Reserve in Kuwait.

Senate honors Master Sergeant Nicole Amor’s service and sacrifice

What we know:

Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith introduced the resolution to honor Amor, who served nearly 20 years in the Army Reserve and was posthumously promoted to Master Sergeant. The resolution passed with bipartisan support.

Amor, 39, was killed in an unmanned aircraft attack at Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, on March 1, 2026, while deployed with the 103rd Sustainment Command in support of Operation Epic Fury. Five other service members also lost their lives in the attack.

The resolution details Amor’s long record of service, including previous deployments to Kuwait and Iraq in 2019. She earned numerous military awards and decorations, such as the Army Commendation Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Service Medal.

The Senate’s resolution extends "sympathies, gratitude, and support to the family of Master Sergeant Amor, and to all others affected by the attack at Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, on March 1, 2026."

The backstory:

The attack in Kuwait that claimed Amor’s life also killed Captain Cody A. Khork of Florida, Sergeant First Class Noah L. Tietjens of Nebraska, Sergeant Declan J. Coady and Major Jeffrey R. O'Brien of Iowa, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan of Virginia.

The resolution requests that the Secretary of the Senate send an enrolled copy to Amor’s family.

The Source:  Information from the offices of Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith.

MilitaryWhite Bear Lake