Section of Plymouth Ave. renamed to honor longtime Minneapolis activist

A section of Plymouth Avenue North in Minneapolis was dedicated in honor of longtime civil rights activist Spike Moss.

Plymouth Avenue from Newton Avenue to Lyndale Avenue will now be known as "Spike Moss Way."

The name change was approved by the Minneapolis City Council and signed by Mayor Jacob Frey in June. The change is commemorative – meaning homes on that stretch will still carry "Plymouth Avenue" addresses.

For decades, Moss has been an outspoken voice for racial justice and against police brutality in Minnesota.

Moss was honored during a nearly two-hour ceremony on Tuesday morning featuring Mayor Frey, a long list of speakers honoring Moss, and members of the community. Speaking to the large crowd, Moss was grateful for the recognition and thanked a number of others who helped shape his life.

"I've been totally overwhelmed," Moss said. "Thank you, for everybody that's stood up with me, everybody that's marched with me, everybody's that's fought side-by-side with me."