Search for convicted rapist continues after Labor Day assault in Apple Valley, Minn.

A convicted rapist is now a suspect in another sexual assault case in the Twin Cities metro.

As the search for Kyle Tweed continues, one of his victims said she's scared and angry this happened to another woman.

“She still feels the pain. She is still afraid that he is going to contact her again, so she hopes he is captured immediately,” her attorney Clarence Patterson said.

Monday, officials and the victim pleaded for someone to come forward and help police locate the 37-year old fugitive.

Tweed, a convicted level one sex offender, was released from prison in May 2018.

He was initially under intensive supervised release in Dakota County, where he lived after serving his time.

But, earlier this year, in full compliance with probation and parole, he was moved to a less restrictive status where he allegedly attacked again.

Apple Valley police told FOX 9 that Tweed is a suspect in a sexual assault that happened at a home over Labor Day weekend.

A felony arrest warrant has been signed, but as of Monday, law enforcement can’t find him.

“The reason I am being interviewed today and not my client is that she is fearful for her own safety. She’s fearful that this man will see her again, find her and track her down. If he is not brought to justice… she’s fearful for her own safety,” Patterson said.

Tweed’s record:

July 15, 2011: Sentenced to 57 months for third degree criminal sexual conduct

Nov. 15, 2011: Sentenced to 76 months for third degree criminal sexual conduct

Oct. 14, 2015: Released to supervision

Jan. 23, 2017: Admitted to MN DOC as a release return – violated release conditions

June 9, 2017: Sentenced to 24 months for domestic assault by strangulation

May 8, 2018: Released to supervision