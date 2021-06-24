Rudy Giuliani's New York law license suspended

article

Former New York City Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani, who acted as President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, cheerleader and mouthpiece, has been suspended from practicing law in New York state, according to a court document.

Giuliani's suspension comes one day shy of the 52nd anniversary of his first admission to practice law in New York.

The suspension document, from the Attorney Grievance Committee of the state Supreme Court's Appellate Division, directly cited Giuliani for making "demonstrably false and misleading statements" to various courts, lawmakers and the public about Trump's loss in the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

"These false statements were made to improperly bolster respondent's narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client," the document from the Attorney Grievance Committee stated. "We conclude that respondent's conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law, pending further proceedings before the Attorney Grievance Committee … ."

Giuliani was the primary mouthpiece for the defeated president's lies after the 2020 election. The former mayor held a press conference in front of Four Seasons Total Landscaping outside Philadelphia on the day the race was called for Biden and said he and the Trump campaign would challenge what he claimed was a vast "conspiracy" by Democrats.

"This country is being torn apart by continued attacks on the legitimacy of the 2020 election and of our current president, Joseph R. Biden," the Attorney Grievance Committee wrote. "The hallmark of our democracy is predicated on free and fair elections. False statements intended to foment a loss of confidence in our elections and resulting loss of confidence in government generally damage the proper functioning of a free society."

Fueled by the lies, distortions, and conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, an angry mob of pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a shocking effort to stop the certification of Biden's victory. And since that time, Republicans have used that lie to push stricter voting laws nationwide.

Once known as "America's Mayor" for his steadfast leadership in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 attacks, Giuliani has had a mixed career after leaving office. He has seen his monetary fortunes rise but his political fortunes fizzle out.

Giuliani, 77, served two terms as mayor of New York City during which he took credit for falling crime and rising financial prosperity and said his administration showed that the city, often regarded as ungovernable, could indeed be tamed.

Although he was reelected in 1997 with 58% of the vote in a city in which registered Democrats outnumber Republicans five to one, Giuliani saw his popularity wane in the final year or so of his mayoralty amid tensions between the NYPD and communities of color, turmoil in his marriage and personal life, and an economic slowdown.

But after 9/11, Giuliani garnered national attention and respect for shepherding a shaken, damaged, and uneasy city. In December 2001, Time magazine named him Person of the Year.

In 2007 and early 2008, Giuliani ran for the GOP nomination for president. But he fared poorly in the early contests and dropped out.

In 2016, Giuliani threw his support behind Trump for president and gave a primetime address at that summer's RNC.

