'Rolling Freedom' truckers convoy passes through Minnesota

"Rolling Freedom" truckers passed through Minnesota on Interstate 94 Friday morning.

The "Rolling Freedom Rally — Truckin' Through Minnesota" began Thursday evening in Fargo, North Dakota. The truckers made their way to Truckers Inn in Sauk Center, Minnesota where the stayed overnight.

Truckers passing through Maple Grove. (FOX 9)

The convoy passed through Monticello around 9:50 a.m. and continued along I-94 until they reached Hudson, Wisconsin around 11 a.m. FOX 9 estimates at least 30 semi trucks, pickup trucks and other vehicles in the convoy. Some decorated with large American flags.

Around 10 a.m. Friday, the truckers passed through Maple Grove on I-94. (MNDOT)

Supporters waved American flags and occupied overpasses along the highway as the convoy passed.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Supporters of the truckers caravan protest From: FOX 9

The truckers join an ongoing protest for "personal freedom" and against COVID-19-related mandates. There are no COVID-19 masks or vaccine mandates currently in place for the state of Minnesota.

