Road reconstruction project causing concern among NE Minneapolis artists

The Brief Art-A-Whirl draws tens of thousands of people to the Arts District in Northeast Minneapolis every year. Some artists who work in the heart of that district are worried a road construction project could have devastating consequences for them.



Artists say Quincy Street is a special place with unique character and a charming vibe.

Cause for concern

What we know:

For Eddie Phillips, turning wood into furniture is a form of artistic expression, but he is worried a road reconstruction project could have a negative impact on the street his woodworking shop calls home.

"I think everybody wants the reconstruction to happen. It's the how it's going to happen," said Philips, who owns Boom Island Woodworking.

From manufacturers to makers

The backstory:

The City of Minneapolis is planning to rebuild several streets in an industrial area of northeast called Logan Park. That includes several blocks of Quincy Street, an uneven brick road, which is more than 100 years old.

But some of the artists who moved in after being displaced by development in the North Loop are concerned the project will get rid of the historic charm of the area and lay the groundwork for gentrification, which could force them to move again.

"Quincy has seen a lot of change in the last 15 years and I think there is a concern that we could be pushed out," said Phillips.

City officials say the street doesn't have proper drainage and many spots have missing sidewalks and pedestrian ramps, which make the area hard to navigate, especially for people with disabilities.

But some artists believe a lengthy construction project could make it hard to hold events like Art-A-Whirl for a couple of years and limit access to the buildings for both the artists and the general public.

"We want the city to engage with this as a partner and help preserve, establish, and foster the arts community," said Jono Query, who owns the Q.arma Building on Quincy.

No final plan yet

What they're saying:

Ultimately, Phillips hopes the project lays the foundation for the heart of the arts district for the next 50 years.

"We need to be able to get deliveries, We need parking for our customers, but you know at the same time, we want the arts district to be accessible and walkable as well," said Phillips.

The city is still gathering input from the public about Quincy Street and the other streets involved in this reconstruction project.

That project is scheduled to begin in April of next year.