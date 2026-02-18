Red flag warning issued for parts of southwestern MN amid extreme fire risk

The Brief The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for three counties in southwestern Minnesota due to extreme fire risk conditions. The affected counties include Jackson, Nobles and Rock. The warning is in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Residents are urged to avoid burning and ensure recent fires are fully out.



Red flag warning for southwestern Minnesota

Local perspective:

The warning is in effect from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 18, for Jackson, Nobles, and Rock counties. The weather conditions, including high winds, strong gusts, and low relative humidity, can cause fires to spread rapidly and grow out of control.

"Any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag conditions," said Karen Harrison, a wildfire prevention specialist with the DNR.

Residents are advised against burning and should check any recent fires to ensure they are completely extinguished. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will not issue open burning permits for large debris, and campfires are discouraged.

Minnesota DNR map for burning restrictions on Feb. 18, 2026. (Minnesota DNR / Supplied)

Meanwhile, portions of west-central and southern Minnesota are classified as having a "high" fire danger, meaning fires can start easily and spread quickly. The remainder of the state is currently under a low fire danger risk.

Find the latest information on fire danger and burning restrictions here.