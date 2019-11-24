Red Cross helps family displaced by St. Paul apartment fire

article

The Red Cross is helping a family who lost their home in a fire Saturday in St. Paul, Minnesota.

According to the St. Paul Fire Department, at about 11:13 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to an apartment fire on the 200 block of Ravoux Street. The fire was quickly controlled before it could spread to other units. No

Officials believe the fire was started on acident, but they are still investigating.

Now, the Red Cross is helping a family of one adult and one child recover from the fire.

Following devastating home fires and other incidents, Red Cross volunteers meet with those affected, making sure they have a safe, warm place to stay, clothing, food, emotional support and help with long-term recovery planning.



