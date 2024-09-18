Children's musician Raffi is selling his Canadian island home: Photos
SALT SPRING, British Columbia (FOX 9) - Raffi Cavoukian, the children's musician known as Raffi, is selling his Canadian island home with expansive ocean and mountain views for nearly $2 million.
Expansive views
The home, located on eight acres at 241 Sky Valley Road in Salt Spring, British Columbia, Canada, offers sweeping island views of Ganges Harbor, Active Pass the North Shore Mountains and Mt. Baker, according to the listing from Realtor Sandra Smith.
The stunning, panoramic views can be seen from the floor-to-ceiling windows, which provide natural light throughout the home.
A look inside
Raffi Cavoukian, the musician known as Raffi, is selling his Salt Spring Island home. (Brad Hefferon Photography)
The four-bedroom, three-bathroom, 3,517-square-foot home features fir beams, wood floors and a stone wall with a fireplace. On the main floor, there's a family room/office, a kitchen and bedrooms. Upstairs, there's a loft that's "ideal for yoga/meditation or family fun," the listing says.
Outside, there's a large deck to enjoy sunrises, fenced raised vegetable and flower gardens, as well as a "treezeebo" or treehouse/gazebo, a natural forest and an arbutus grove.
What they're saying
In a tweet about his home, Raffi said, "For the past 16 years, this was my living/dining room space on Salt Spring Island. I recorded vocals and instrumental tracks for several albums here."
Raffi said he recently moved to a smaller home but he "would love to see a sweet family enjoy this inspiring abode."
The home is listed for $1,995,000.
Who is Raffi?
Raffi is an Armenian-Canadian singer-lyricist known for his joyful children's music, including songs like "Baby Beluga" from the 1980s.
His career has spanned decades and includes not only music but also children's books and videos. "Penny Penguin" is Raffi's newest studio album, which features 14 songs.