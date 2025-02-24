Puppies found in subzero temperatures underneath porch in Minnesota

The Brief During the recent cold snap, homeowners found two German Sheperd puppies living under their covered porch in Minnesota. The puppies seemed to be taking shelter from cold temperatures which fell to minus-25 degrees last week. Animal rescue, Ruff Start, rescued the puppies, who are now living with fosters until they are adoptable.



Two German sheperd puppies were rescued from under a porch during subzero temperatures in Minnesota last week.

Puppies rescued in Cokato, Minnesota

The puppies rescued from Cokato, Minn. Photo courtesy of Ruff Start Rescue.

The backstory:

Ruff Start Rescue says two German shepard puppies were rescued from Cokato, Minnesota, last week.

Homeowners found the puppies. The dogs were living underneath their covered porch. The rescue says the 12-week-old puppies likely huddled together for warmth during the cold snap, when temperatures reached minus-25 degrees and even colder wind chills.

The puppies were skittish at first, but after hours, the rescue lured the dogs out with rotisserie chicken.

Rescuers then slowly acclimated the puppies to regular temperatures and had them stay at 65 degrees overnight. The rescues say the shepherds suffered frostbite on their noses and paws.

The rescue believes the puppies were dumped due to them not having much experience with humans. They continued to say the puppies were likely on the run for a while. When they were rescued, they were covered in mud and burrs.

Puppies soon to be up for adoption

What's next:

The puppies are now happy and healthy, staying with fosters as they learn how to be puppies again, and until they are ready to be adopted.

The rescue says both puppies will be open to receiving adoption applications later this week.