Proposed bill would allow college athletes to be paid in Minnesota

Proposed legislation could allow for college athletes in Minnesota to be paid.

Wednesday morning, a group of state lawmakers revealed the details of the proposed bill. California approved similar legislation last fall. Currently, Minnesota joins 15 other states that could follow in California's footsteps.

The proposed legislation would make it legal for student athletes to be compensated for their name, image or likeness. In September, the governor of California signed the Fair Pay for Play Act, which allows college athletes to recruit agents and accept endorsement deals in addition to receiving scholarships. A group of Minnesota lawmakers say the proposed law is about ending the exploitation of college athletes who help produce revenue in a multi-billion dollar industry.

“Minnesota wants to be a part of that to make sure that our universities are able to recruit and make sure that our universities in Minnesota are able to have a fair playing field for competing for students to come our college because it will very much put Minnesota out of balance if we do not have some sort of fair pay to play act in place,” said state Rep. Brad Tabke (DFL-Shakopee).

NCAA regulations have always prohibited students from making money off any sports-related activity, but officials say they are open to embracing change.

The House Higher Education Committee heard the bill later in the afternoon. There's still a long way to go before it becomes law. If approved, it would go into effect in January 2023.