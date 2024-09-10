Presidential debate watch parties in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump is happening on Tuesday evening, and there are numerous debate watch parties across the Twin Cities and beyond.
How to watch the debate
If you aren't planning on attending a debate watch party, you can watch The ABC News Presidential Debate on many different platforms, including your FOX 9 and on FOX LOCAL.
The debate begins at 8 p.m. Central Time.
Debate watch parties
Minneapolis
- The Minnesota Urban Debate League at Augsburg University is hosting a debate watch party at Ralph Rapson Hall on the University of Minnesota's campus. Reserve a spot here.
Trump-Vance, GOP events
New Hope
- Minneapolis Republicans are hosting a watch party at Cinema Grill in New Hope. Tickets are $10 for general admission.
Harris-Walz, DFL Victory 2024 events
Minneapolis
- Debate Watch Bingo Party at Ballentine VFW in Minneapolis
- Fundraiser, watch party at A Bar of Their Own in Minneapolis
- Watch party at Lions Den Cafe Soul Food in Minneapolis
- Watch party at The Main Cinema in Minneapolis
- Hmong and Latine Coalitions Debate Watch Party at New Publica, LLC in Minneapolis
- East Lake Street Debate Watch Party at 2700 E Lake Street in Minneapolis
Richfield
- Veterans and Military Families at VFW Post 5555 in Richfield
Blaine
- African American Coalition Debate Watch Party at 76 Northtown Drive in Blaine
Roseville
- Native Coalition Presidential Debate Watch Party at Makwa Coffee in Roseville
Brooklyn Park
- Brooklyn Park: Debate Watch Party and Potluck at the Brooklyn Park DFL Office
St. Paul
- St. Paul DFL: Debate Watch Party at 1000 University Avenue West, St. Paul
Wayzata
- Wayzata DFL: Debate Watch Party at CD3 DFL Office in Wayzata
Rochester
- Rochester DFL: Debate Watch Party at IBEW Local 343 in Rochester
Find more DFL events here.
Are you hosting a debate watch party event? We'll add it to the list. Email fox9news@fox.com with event details.