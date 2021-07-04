Police: Shots fired during foot chase in Moorhead, Minn.

A person is in custody Sunday after shots were fired during a foot pursuit in Moorhead, Minnesota.

A police spokesperson says an officer was investigating a suspicious person in the 2400 block of Fourth Avenue North around 3 p.m. Sunday when a foot chase started and shots were fired.

A witness in the area told KVRR News that the shots came from the officer.

The police spokesperson says nobody was hurt in the incident.

The Minnesota BCA will be investigating the shots fired incident along with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story.