Police find stolen puppy that thief tried to sell in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A puppy and her owner have been reunited after she was stolen in St. Paul, Minnesota.
According to the Inver Grove Heights Police Department, Rosie was stolen from her yard in St. Paul. Later, the suspect was seen trying to sell her in Inver Grove Heights.
With help from the community and social media, officers were able to identify the suspect and locate Rosie.
She is now back with her family.