Police: Car crashes into power pole in Bemidji, bullet holes found nearby

By FOX 9 Staff
Crime and Public Safety
BEMIDJI, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police say a car crashed into a power pole after witnesses heard several gun shots in Bemidji Wednesday evening. 

According to a release, the incident occurred just before 6:15 p.m. on the 600 block of 23rd Avenue Northwest. 

Police say the car broke down a power pole and witnesses told police that two men ran away from the scene after the crash. 

Officers and Beltrami County deputies located bullet holes in nearby buildings and in a vehicle.

Police say there were no apparent injuries and that there is no threat to the general public. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact law enforcement. 