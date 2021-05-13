Police: Car crashes into power pole in Bemidji, bullet holes found nearby

Police say a car crashed into a power pole after witnesses heard several gun shots in Bemidji Wednesday evening.

According to a release, the incident occurred just before 6:15 p.m. on the 600 block of 23rd Avenue Northwest.

Police say the car broke down a power pole and witnesses told police that two men ran away from the scene after the crash.

Officers and Beltrami County deputies located bullet holes in nearby buildings and in a vehicle.

Police say there were no apparent injuries and that there is no threat to the general public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact law enforcement.