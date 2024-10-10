Plymouth dog attack leaves man seriously injured

The Brief A man is recovering from serious injuries after two dogs attacked him outside his Plymouth home. Police say it happened just before 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday. The dogs are currently in quarantine in "a secure police facility."



An attack by two dogs left a Plymouth man with serious injuries earlier this week.

What we know

The Plymouth Police Department said the attack happened just before 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, in front of the man's home in the 15300 block of 60th Avenue North.

The dogs were reportedly gone by the time police arrived.

Paramedics then took the man to the hospital, police say.

Officers say they then found the dogs at a nearby home and identified their owner.

The dogs were then seized and placed in quarantine "at a secure police facility" according to law enforcement.

What we don't know

Plymouth police say they have not confirmed the breed of the dogs.

What comes next

No criminal charges have been filed, but police say the incident "is still an active investigation."

Background

A GoFundMe for the victim, identified by the organizer as Emil Mammedov, has raised more than $24,000 as of Thursday evening.

The page also says Mammedov went through emergency surgery for his injuries and that he is now recovering.