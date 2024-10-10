Plymouth dog attack leaves man seriously injured
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - An attack by two dogs left a Plymouth man with serious injuries earlier this week.
What we know
The Plymouth Police Department said the attack happened just before 12:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, in front of the man's home in the 15300 block of 60th Avenue North.
The dogs were reportedly gone by the time police arrived.
Paramedics then took the man to the hospital, police say.
Officers say they then found the dogs at a nearby home and identified their owner.
The dogs were then seized and placed in quarantine "at a secure police facility" according to law enforcement.
What we don't know
Plymouth police say they have not confirmed the breed of the dogs.
What comes next
No criminal charges have been filed, but police say the incident "is still an active investigation."
Background
A GoFundMe for the victim, identified by the organizer as Emil Mammedov, has raised more than $24,000 as of Thursday evening.
The page also says Mammedov went through emergency surgery for his injuries and that he is now recovering.