River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Winona County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County, Renville County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Houston County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Murray County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Carver County, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
from MON 2:30 AM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Brown County

Plane crash in Kandiyohi County leaves man injured

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 7, 2024 10:57am CDT
Generic police lights. (FOX 9)

KANDIYOHI COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A plane crash on a private runway in Kandiyohi County on Saturday morning left a man injured. 

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, just before 9:30 a.m., a 67-year-old man suffered minor injuries after the plane he was piloting crashed on a runway on the 8000 block of County Road Southeast. 

The single-engine airplane landed on a private runway, and was not able to stop before the runway ended, authorities said. The plane then went into a field and overturned. 

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been notified of the crash. 