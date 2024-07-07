Plane crash in Kandiyohi County leaves man injured

article

A plane crash on a private runway in Kandiyohi County on Saturday morning left a man injured.

According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office, just before 9:30 a.m., a 67-year-old man suffered minor injuries after the plane he was piloting crashed on a runway on the 8000 block of County Road Southeast.

The single-engine airplane landed on a private runway, and was not able to stop before the runway ended, authorities said. The plane then went into a field and overturned.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have been notified of the crash.